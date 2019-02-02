Sports, Trending

‘There Really Is Nothing N’Golo Kante Can’t Do’ – Fans Laud The Frenchman After Chelsea Decimated Huddersfield

Chelsea have moved provisionally into fourth position with Arsenal having a game at hand. The Blues got back to winning ways following their disappointing 4-0 loss to Bournemouth last time in the domestic league. The former English champions strolled past Huddersfield by putting five un-replied goals past them today.

French International, N’golo Kante, was the outstanding player of the evening as he beautifully laid the first goal on the plate for latest signing, Gonzalo Higuain, in the 16th minute before going on to complete his brace of assists in the second half.

His all round performance tonight has sparked reactions from their fans.

Their reactions:

