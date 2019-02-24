Politics, Trending

These PDP Guys are pathological liars – El-Rufai fumes

 

 

Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna state has reacted to reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state has been locked in the Kaduna State government house.

The report further claimed that Dambazau Minister of Interior and Governor El-Rufai are putting pressure on the returning officer to alter election results in the 8 local government won by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Reacting to the report, the governor said the PDP should honourably accept defeat, instead of cooking up lies – as he’s in the Kaduna state situation room and non where else.

He wrote; These PDP guys are pathological liars!! You have lost elections – accept it honorably even if you don’t know the meaning of the word. I am in the Kaduna APC Situation Room and you have LOST!!

