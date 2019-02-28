“These Youths Sold Their Votes” – Reno Omokri [Watch Video]

Reno Omokri, a former aide of Goodluck Jonathan and also a critique of the present Buhari’s administration has taken to the social media to disagree with the stand of All Progressives Congress National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole on who bribed voters during the presidential election. He said;

These youths sold their vote. Sfter collecting their 30 pieces of silver, they are now contradicting Adams Oshiomhole by telling the world who really used dollars to influence the elections between the @OfficialPDPNig and @OfficialAPCNg

Watch the video he shared below;