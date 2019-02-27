They are a league of extraordinary gentlemen – Actress Joke Silva celebrates APC’s win

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva has taken to social media to celebrate APC’s win.
With President Buhari being declared the winner of the 2019 Presidential election, Aunty joke as she is fondly called, took to her IG page to share a photo of Buhari, Osinabjo, and Oshiomhole, calling them a ‘league of extraordinary gentlemen.’
Congratulations. Well done. League of Extraordinary gentlemen. Now hit the ground running. Consolidate. 4years is a short time. Power needs to be sorted….without it we are going nowhere fast…Apapa port…soo much. God be with you ..guide you…give you wisdom.