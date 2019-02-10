They plan to start arresting youths this election week – Nigerian singer cries out

Calls have been made by members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP for Nigerians to defend their votes in 2019 general elections especially the presidential one holding on Saturday.

According to them, Nigerians must not just vote and go back home but must wait until results are collated and announced.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke had also joined in making this call. The singer speaking via Twitter on Sunday he raised the alarm that there are plans to start arresting youths in this election week.

Although the ‘Aye’ singer didn’t mention those who would be arresting the youths, he asked people to stick together and be careful on ‘these streets.’

He wrote:

They are planning to start arresting Youths as from next week for no reason be careful my people they know they are going to lose and they have a plan like always let’s stick together and let’s all be careful on these streets !! #DEFENDYOURVOTE