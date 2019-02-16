Entertainment

This is a clear case of mental and physical abuse – Debola Lagos reacts to photos of corp members sleeping on cold floor

A few hours ago, photos of corp members lying on cold floors in bushes and open spaces went viral online and has now gotten so many celebrities to speak out against the government.

Debola Lagos, a media entrepreneur and political strategist reacting to the photos stated that the act can only be described as mental and physical abuse.

He wrote;

more than the potponement is this physical and mental abuse on Nigerians in every way, by every government, at every level’.

‘Sometimes it’s almost as if there’s a clear strategy from the Leaders to ensure the people hate Nigeria, causing so much hardship at every turn which forces people to disconnect and not care about anything including who leads them or collective good, rather focus on personal success which includes migration.
The sense of helplessness you feel at this 2am out in the cold on an assignment to serve your country is almost an automatic conclusion of hopelessness in the possibility of a working Nigeria. So if you ever wonder why Nigerians struggle to be excellent within Nigeria, are cynical and removed, can easily join in on Internet scam and all the ills, this is it INEC if you keep saying you were prepared, take a look at these photos and get the answer right there.
They deserve better. Nigerians deserve an announcement 24 hours at the least. A leader should have made the projection, then the call. Doing it at 3am doesn’t communicate preparedness, it’s bad leadership.

You may also like

Supporting a political party should not make you senseless – Rita Dominic

Buhari has to apologize to all of us – I Go Dye talks election postponement

‘we’ll rise to the occasion come 23rd of February, 2019.’ – Nigerians Express Readiness To Wait For The New Date

Alex turned down a Range Rover – Swanky Jerry reveals

I received 50 messages from women after I pranked about my marital woes – Seyi Law

” How Disrespective” – Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli, Fumes At How INEC Postponed The Elections

Actress Regina Daniels acquires new whip, shares photos

2019 Election: Ali Baba Advices INEC On What To Do To Get It Right

See how Davido reacted to the postponement of the presidential election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *