This is what Davido wore to his sold out concert at 02 arena!

Last week, Davido gave electrifying performances at 02 arena which was an historic event. Are you curious as to what the Nigerian singer wore? Well, he wore this bomber jacket by Okunoren! He wore other outfits but this stood out from the rest.

The singer wore a 2019 limited edition Iyami Eleye bomber jacket by this Nigerian fashion brand. The jacket features hand-crafted beading details which took 21 days to complete!

The limited edition bomber jacket is part of the brand’s soon-to-be-released Autumn/Winter 19 collection Divinity To Form.

