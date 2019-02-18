This Photo Of Four Of Your Favourite Former BB Naija Housemates Would Melt Your Heart

Former Big Brother season 3 housemates, may have long ended their season but definitely not their friendship as they stunned their fans by sharing a picture of four of them together.

Undoubtedly four of our favourite former housemates, from Nigeria’s most loved TV reality show came together in a rare union, almost a year after their competition.

We definitely know fans of Teddy A, Leo Da Silva and Tobi Bakre will be delighted with this photo, which Teddy A, shared on his IG page with the caption:

We may not see each other all the time but when we do, its a vibe.

