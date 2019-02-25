Entertainment, Trending

This video of Nigerian soldiers dancing ‘Zanku’ will make your day

With the way the handle their rifles, one would think that combat, is the only thing the know how to do. This video has proved us all wrong.

Like they say, all work no play makes Jack, a dull boy, our army personnel gave the ‘Zanku’ dance another kind of touch, as two of them, stepped to it, effortlessly in a video that has emerged online.

The video, which has now become an internet sensation was shared by Twitter user, @UcheIsClown.

See below

So next time, you see a Nigerian soldiers, gave them extra respect.

