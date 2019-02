Nollywood actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has also joined the #AfricanFoodChallenge currently trending on social media with a twist.

The mom of four boys shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page, doing justice to a sumptuous meal starch and banga, peculiar to the Niger Delta people of Nigeria.

With the way Omoni was eating the food on her bed, we couldn’t help but salivate. It looked like she was doing the eating, while we were here just helping her swallow.

Video: