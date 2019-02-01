Politics, Trending

Those questioning Buhari’s fitness need psychiatric evaluation – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari has said that those questioning the President’s fitness news psychiatric evaluation.

According to the campaign spokesperson, these same people see the president mount roof tops of buses, campaigning across the states of the country, yet still question his fitness.

Speaking via Twitter on Friday, Keyamo said that those people who constantly question the fitness of the president, need psychiatric evaluation to determine whether they even deserve to be part of the country’s political discourse.

He wrote:

For those who see PMB on roof top of buses campaigning around the country and who still question his fitness for elections, we need to first carry out a psychiatric evaluation on them to determine whether they have the mental capacity to even be part of our political discourse.

 

