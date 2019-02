Last night singer Timaya told the world how helpful iconic singer tuface idibia has been in his life.

During the Trace Live music concert held in Lagos and hosted by Tuface, the Egberi Papa 1 of bayelsa told the crowd 2face is his role model adding how the singer advised him against splashing so much money on flashy cars.

In his words; ”he told me to plan my life and stop wasting money of flashy cars and luxury”.

See the video below..