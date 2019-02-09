Politics, Trending

Tinubu Throws Insult At Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Calls Him An ‘Expired Milk’ That Should Be Thrown In The Dustbin

The national leader of All Progressive Congress, (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lashed at former president Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu revealed that Obasanjo is the ‘expired milk’ that brought Late president Umar Musa Yar Adua into power in 2007 and as such Nigerians should not listen to him.

He made this comments while speaking at the APC presidential rally which held in Teslim Balogun stadium, Lagos, today.

 

