Award-winning singer Tiwa Savage has been pictured with actress Toyin Aimkhu at their polling unit this morning.

The ladies, joined millions of other Nigerians to cast their votes today being the presidential elections.

Other celebrities to include Femi Adebayo, Omoni Oboli, DJ Cuppy, Femi Otedola, Toke Makinwa amongst others have also been pictured at their different polling centers today.