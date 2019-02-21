Entertainment

Tiwa Savage’s new message to Wizkid confirms everything

Although our favourite super star musicians, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage have  not come forward to deny or accept their rumoured relationship, they just keep pointing us to it.

Just this afternoon, Tiwa Savage tweeted a lovely message at her rumoured lover, Wizzy, causing another frenzy on social media.

Tiwa, who has been absent on social media for a while, has come back with a bang, snatching the headlines again as usual, with how much Wizkid inspirea her.

See tweet

