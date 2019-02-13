Tobi Bakre definitely needs a bullet proof for all the shots he’s receiving

We all know by now that most Nigerians on social media have zero chill – you might be their fave at some point in time but if you slack just a little, they come very hard on you without mercy.

This is the case of former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tobi Bakre after a photoshoot on horse went terribly wrong.

Tobi, in the now viral photo was seen almost as if he was strangulating the poor horse, and Nigerians wouldn’t have one of their own being so unfair to helpless horse.

Therefore as soon as the photo hit the internet, trolls came calling for Tobi’s head over what they called ‘animal cruelty.

Most of the replies were very hilarious but we bet Tobi Bakre definitely wouldn’t.

See below

Thank you Tobi for this picture

Never have i laughed this hard before 😂😂😂 Sumone said this horses esophagus must be missing 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tcy306lP5f — zowie_hillz 🎀 ( Tobi’s spartan ) (@zowiehillz) February 13, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If Tobi should choke you in bed, you will die on the spot. — BIG MADAM. (@OGEXXL) February 13, 2019

The way Tobi held that Horse 🐎 is an eye opener on how he does his Doggie 🐶. Thank God someone I know japa japa 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️, that tender waist can not withstand this ooooo#bbnaija. pic.twitter.com/D1r813Sykz — IFUNANYA_OFFICIAL (@ifunanya_offici) February 13, 2019