Fellow 2018 BBNaija housemate Tobi Bakre has penned a sweet birthday message for Alex who turns 23 today.

Tobi shared a photo of the birthday girl on his IG page and wrote;

Happy birthday Alex. It’s been a great year for you. I thank God on your behalf. Wishing you a better year ahead. Have a blissful day. As you go around today. Pls keep a makeup artist close. Pretty sure you would be in tears (of joy) all day. @alex_unusual