We love her and yes, she is so fine!

Vlogger and author Toke Makinwa made sure to have all eyes on her as she stepped out to host Ushbebe’s comedy show held last night.

The OAP slayed her way through the 12th edition of the comedy show in a black power suit by Tubo.

Adding a pop of color, Toke paired her outfit with pink pumps and natural makeup.

See more photos below;