Toke Makinwa Ex Husband, Maje Ayida, Proposes To A New Woman

 

Estrange husband of celebrity On Air Personality (OAP), Toke Makinwa, has proposed to an unidentified woman. It would be recall that his marriage with the OAP hits the rock after he reportedly impregnated another woman.

Toke has since moved on from the unfortunate event that led to the break down of her marriage to the fitness coach (Make) as she is seen living her best life.

Although rumors of Toke getting back with Maje were rift a while back became the duo were spotted together in a public place but with the latest development on his proposal, it doesn’t seems like that is going to happen.

Maje and the estranged woman:

