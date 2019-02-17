Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh pens beautiful birthday message for her son as he turns 3

Tonto Dikeh is one proud mama.

The actress is today celebrating her son King and has taken to social media to pen a beautiful and heartwarming birthday message for him.

She wrote;

”HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LITTLE MAN.
Kingy you are pure joy and your laughter heals my Soul!
I’m overwhelmed with joy and Happiness on this day!!
King Andre Dikeh May you Grow in Gods Grace,Abundance,Blessing and above all Gods love!!
Literally I will Die for you
You are my everything and My everything is You!
I LOVE YOU MY RAY OF SUNSHINE
I’M GLAD ITS YOU
AND THANKS ZAMANI FOR AN AWESOME 3YEARS OF PARTNERSHIP AND LOVE!!
#KINGANDRE #JUICYMAN #ACE #MYWORLD #BABYBOY #BIRTHDAYBOY 🧁🧁🧁🍭🍭🍭🍭🍭💋💋❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🍓

You may also like

Why I refused to be running mate of an Abia state governorship aspirant – Ruggedman

Akpororo owns a house now because he pays his tithe – Uche Maduagwu comes for Daddy Freeze

I will be worried if no man makes passes at me – Uche Elendu

Princess Shyngle gets G-Wagon for valentine

Do not vote Buhari in again – Afia Schwarzenegger warns

I miss you guys, I am back – Tiwa Savage makes a return on social media

Photos: Stefflon Don captured fondling Burnaboy’s nipples

Your crocodile tears won’t deceive me anymore – Gbenro Ajibade drags Osas on IG

Mompha blasted for buying a Bentley for his son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *