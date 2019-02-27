Local News, Politics

Twist of Fate: No Candidate, But Victorious – APC Ease to Victory in Bauchi

The Returning Officer of Bauch State, Professor Sarki Fagam has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District but failed to announce the name of the candidate who won. This is due to the confusion on who is the bonafide candidate of the APC in the state.

APC polled 250,725 to defeat PDP candidate, Alhaji Garba Dahiru, who came second with 175,527 votes, while Lawal Ibrahim of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), placed third, with 43,386 votes.

The Residental Electoral Commissioner of Bauch State, Ibrahim Abdullahi cited a court ruling ordering INEC to replace Lawal Gumau’s name with Ibrahim Zailani. However, the Bauch state chapter disagreed with the court decision citing the suspension of Zailani as the reason for him to be excluded by INEC.

Tags

#NIGERIAHASDECIDEDAPCbauchi

You may also like

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: “Majority of The Nation is in Mourning Mode” – Ben Murray Bruce

Two of the biggest scams in the world, revealed

Stop asking Atiku to congratulate the robber who robbed him – Omokri

#NowThatBuhariHasWon: Nigerians reel out everything they expect in the next four years

#NIGERIAHASDECIDED: Buhari Presented With Certificate of Return

#NigeriaHasDecided: “Congratulations on Your Choice of A President” – ASUU

#NigeriaHasDecided: Please do not taunt the opposition as you celebrate

Your victory has left majority Nigerians in mourning – Nigerian senator

Former Benue Governor, Akume loses 4th Term Senatorial Bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *