Twist of Fate: No Candidate, But Victorious – APC Ease to Victory in Bauchi

The Returning Officer of Bauch State, Professor Sarki Fagam has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District but failed to announce the name of the candidate who won. This is due to the confusion on who is the bonafide candidate of the APC in the state.

APC polled 250,725 to defeat PDP candidate, Alhaji Garba Dahiru, who came second with 175,527 votes, while Lawal Ibrahim of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), placed third, with 43,386 votes.

The Residental Electoral Commissioner of Bauch State, Ibrahim Abdullahi cited a court ruling ordering INEC to replace Lawal Gumau’s name with Ibrahim Zailani. However, the Bauch state chapter disagreed with the court decision citing the suspension of Zailani as the reason for him to be excluded by INEC.