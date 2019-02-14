UEFA Champions League: ‘Ajax Take Home The Beautiful Football While Madrid Took Home The Result’ – Criticism Trail Real Madrid Win Over Ajax

It is now clear that Real Madrid’s strength only seems to get to maximum once it’s the champions league as evident in their display against Dutch side, Ajax, in the champions league knock out stage today.

The Los Blancos were passers by for a large part of the competition with Ajax pulling strings and should have been ahead in the 36th minute if not for VAR drama.

However, Ajax played the best football during the encounter – Real Madrid managed to emerge victorious by two goals to one and fans have a thing or two to say.

Reactions:

I loved how these Ajax boys played but when playing against Madrid in UCL knockout stages, your nice football isn’t needed. They’ll use experience and everything to win or secure a point. These Ajax players outplayed Man United in the Europa finals and lost. Experience counts. — Kwesi Boateng 🇬🇭 (@qwecikanye) February 13, 2019

Sergio Ramos: “Ajax took home the beautiful football, but Real Madrid took home the result.” pic.twitter.com/kwZMdTRKa0 — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) February 13, 2019