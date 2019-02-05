Under Buhari, life is short and Brutish

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that life under the current administration is short and brutish. Omokri, who is the official ‘ruffler’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers said this, in what seems to be a reaction to the recent killings that took place in Zamfara state on Tuesday.

Omokri lamented the high rate of killings under the Buhari led government, noting that there are more days when people are killed by bandits, than they are not.

Speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, Omokri stressed that, in Nigeria today there are more funerals than there are naming ceremonies.

He wrote:

Sadly in Nigeria under Buhari, there are more days when people are killed by terrorists/bandits than there are days that people are not killed. In many parts of today’s Nigeria, More funerals are performed than naming ceremonies and human life is short and brutish