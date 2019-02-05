Politics, Trending

Under Buhari, life is short and Brutish

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that life under the current administration is short and brutish. Omokri, who is the official ‘ruffler’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s feathers said this, in what seems to be a reaction to the recent killings that took place in Zamfara state on Tuesday.

Omokri lamented the high rate of killings under the Buhari led government, noting that there are more days when people are killed by bandits, than they are not.

Speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, Omokri stressed that, in Nigeria today there are more funerals than there are naming ceremonies.

He wrote:

Sadly in Nigeria under Buhari, there are more days when people are killed by terrorists/bandits than there are days that people are not killed. In many parts of today’s Nigeria, More funerals are performed than naming ceremonies and human life is short and brutish

 

You may also like

Check Out Cossy Orjiakor’s Epic Response To Denrele’s For Flirting With Her Boobs

#PMBInEkiti#: Buhari Scores Another Own Goal Says He Became President In 2005(Video)

Why Peter Obi never stops talking about China

Has Harrysong Finally Proposed To His Girlfriend???(Photos)

Senator Ben Bruce Fires Heavy Shots At Buhari Over Un-employment Situation In The Country

Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce For Unemployment Comment

Just In: Senator’s sister killed by armed bandits, husband abducted

Oby Ezekwesili slams Vanguard newspaper for distorting her message, demands apology

‘The Boy From Portugal. Now The Greatest Player In The History Of Football.’ – Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun, Says As He Lead Fans Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *