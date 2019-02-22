Underage voters will be instantly arrested – INEC boss

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said that any underaged person trying to get accredited will be instantly arrested.

The electoral boss said this on Friday, while addressing stakeholders in Abuja, on it’s readiness to conduct elections tomorrow, reiterating his commitment to conduct free fair and credible elections.

“Under-aged voting is illegality because there is a statutory age for eligibility for registration as a voter. But what you should do is that if on election day, you find anyone that is apparently under-aged, or conclusively so, kindly report this to any official of the Commission or the security agencies,” prof Mahmood said.

Speaking further, the INEC boss made it very clear that, only those who have been registered, will be allowed go vote in elections – While also adding that, the commission was working closely with the Inspector General of police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure things go smoothly.

“Any underage person caught trying to be accredited or voting on the election day will be arrested. Voting is only open to Nigerian citizens who are above the statutory age of 18 (years).”

“Let me use this opportunity to warn those who may want to sponsor underage persons to vote on election day that they will be arrested, ” he added.