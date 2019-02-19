Unholy plan by some political actors to arm and sponsor miscreants, using military-like fatigue dress to disguise uncovered

The Nigerian army has clarified its stance on the controversial ‘snatch ballot boxes and get shot’ order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the army on Tuesday, it said said no matter who you are, “anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws.”

It also revealed it uncovered ‘an holy’ by some political actors to arm and sponsor thugs, disguising like military personnel, wearing army fatigue. It revealed further that they are working with sister agencies to track the source of such weapons.

See full statement below

Credible intelligence available to HQ 6 Div NA has uncovered an unholy plan by some political actors within its AOR to arm and sponsor miscreants in addition to using military-like fatigue dress for deception to cause pandemonium at polling stations for their political gain.

While covert efforts are on-going to track the source of the weapons and the agents involved in conjunction with sister security agencies, authorities of 6 Division NA

We wish to unequivocally state that anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws no matter how highly placed he or she is.

To this end, the GOC 6 Division and Land Component Commander (LCC) OPDS Maj Gen Jamil Sarham wish to reassure the good people of Niger Delta of providing adequate security in conjunction with other security agencies before, during and after the 2019 General Elections.

He also thanks the good citizens of the Niger Delta for their cooperation and assistance so far rendered to the Division particularly in the area of information dissemination and urge them to do more.