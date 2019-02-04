Jobs In Nigeria, Trending

Vacancy For Writers at Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria is currently seeking young, smart Nigerians to fill the position of a Writer in our company.

Information Nigeria is an online media platform that publishes content that is of interest to Nigerians and is currently ranked as one of the top 20 Nigerian websites, Information Nigeria also has a wide reach across social media with  over 3 Million Facebook fans.

Job Description

  • Create content on a daily basis for the Information Nigeria website.
  • Content would revolve majorly around Politics and slightly around Entertainment.

ALL CANDIDATES MUST BE RESIDING IN LAGOS

Preferred Skills

  • Good writing and editing skills.
  • Ability to work independently or in a team.
  • Ability to meet ambitious targets.

Qualification and Experiences

  • A Degree in any field is required.
  • Possess previous writing experience.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified applicants should send in their CV’s to: [email protected]

The subject of the mail should be “Application for the Position of Writer”.

Also, include in your mail the following:

  • A short cover letter detailing: Why you are the best candidate for this position
  • and also a sample of your work(s)

Application Deadline: 11th of February, 2019

