Finally, help has come in the way of ailing Nollywood veteran, Babatunde Omidina, simply known and addressed as Baba Suwe after he was admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba.

According to an actor, Odunlade Adekola, His admission was facilitated by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) with the assistance of the Federal Ministry of Health.

We wish him a quick recovery…