Video: Buhari honestly told me, he doesn’t know how to send text messages

Moses Jolayemi, former MD of NewsWatch has said that President Muhammad Buhari, can’t do something as simple as sending text messages, in a video of an AIT programme, shared by Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide.

While speaking during an AIT programme, Kakaaki, Jolayemi said the President was honest enough to tell him, he doesn’t know how to send text messages.
