Video: emotional moment between Osinbajo and his mother

Spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Mr Festus Keyamo has shared an emotional video of vice president Yemi Osinbajo and his mother, Olubisi Osinbajo.

The 85-year-old mother almost brought tears to onlookers, after she burst into praises to God for sparing her son’s life in the helicopter crash last Saturday in Kabba, Kogi State.

Osinbajo had visited his mom on Thursday, for the first time after the unfortunate incident, that could have claimed his life, at her resisidence in Somolu, Lagos during his house to house campaign.

In the video shared by Keyamo, the mother is seen hugging her son tightly as soon as he steps into her house, then singing a Yoruba song which means ‘thank you Jesus’.

See video as shared by Keyamo via Twitter