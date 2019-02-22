Politics, Trending

Video: Fayose’s kinsmen take to the streets, to protest against EFCC

Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, has shared a video of residents of his community ‘waiting’ zealously for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Fayose, late last night had raised an alarm that the EFCC has plans to invade his home in Afao Ekiti, in search of election money belonging to Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate.

Fayose, also taking to Twitter on Friday evening, shared a video, where a group of young people were heard chanting ‘We no go gree o, EFCC we no go gree’, holding various placards and wearing ‘EFCC WE ARE HERE’ branded shirts.

