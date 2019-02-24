Video: Man caught with thump printed ballot papers/boxes, allegedly sent by Senator Akpabio

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has shared a video of a man, caught with thump printed ballot papers in Akwa Ibom, hours after the Presidential and national assembly elections, which held on February 23rd.

According to the opposition party, the man in the video is allegedly, All Progressives Congress, APC Senator, Godswill Akpabio’s agent. He was reportedly caught in the state at the early hours of Sunday with thump-printed ballot boxes/papers.

The man also confessed in the video, that he was sent by Senator Akpabio.

See video as shared by PDP below