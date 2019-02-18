Video: Snatch ballot boxes and get shot – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it very clear that those intending to snatch ballot boxes, will end up joining their ancestors on that day, as he has ordered security forces, including soldiers, to be on the alert to carry out the task of securing free and fair elections.

Buhari said this at the APC National Caucus Meeting in Abuja on Monday. According to the president, he has supporters across the country and is sure they’d vote for him.

Buhari further urged that the elections in all 176,000 polling units of the country, be peacefully conducted.

As for riggers that snatch ballot boxes, they do so at the expense of their own lives, Buhari added.

In Buhari’ words

WARNING: “I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life.”

