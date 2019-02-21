Politics, Trending

Video: Vote out Buhari on Saturday, Atiku to Nigerians

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar has called on all Nigerians to come out en masse and vote out incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The former vice president said the postponement of last Saturday’s elections shouldn’t deter Nigerians from coming out on Saturday to cast their votes.

According to Atiku, the elections are important because it is an opportunity to be held and choice for the future of Nigerians and Nigeria.

