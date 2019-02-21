(Video)I haven’t resigned – Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has debunked news that he has resigned his position in the president Muhammadu Buhari led government.
According to Prof Osinbajo, the spate of fake news and propaganda have increased, because it is election season – And Nigerians are about to choose a new set of leaders, to lead for another four years.
Speaking to a group recently, Osinbajo said he is still the VP, and such fake news should be disregarded.
See video
Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years.
I have not resigned!
I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. pic.twitter.com/DjMj5hUtUT
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 21, 2019