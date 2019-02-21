Politics, Trending

(Video)I haven’t resigned – Osinbajo

 

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has debunked news that he has resigned his position in the president Muhammadu Buhari led government.

According to Prof Osinbajo, the spate of fake news and propaganda have increased, because it is election season – And Nigerians are about to choose a new set of leaders, to lead for another four years.

Speaking to a group recently, Osinbajo said he is still the VP, and such fake news should be disregarded.

See video

