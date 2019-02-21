Entertainment, Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides# Voting For The Same Candidate Who Have Been Failing Over The Years Is Like Manchester United Bringing Back David Moyes To Manage The Team, Does It Make Sense???- Eldee

Former Nigerian-American rapper, singer, and record producer but now an IT Consultant based in the United States, Lanre Dabiri, better, known by his stage name ”eldee” has said that Nigerians should not vote for the same set of people that have been failing over and over again.

Eldee who was responding to a question by one of his followers via his twitter handle said that voting for the same candidate who have been failing the country over the years is like Manchester United re-hiring David Moyes to manage the club again – which does not make sense.

He said:

