Was APC Right To Air Their Caucus Meeting On Live TV??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

Ahead of the 2019 Presidential election rescheduled for February 23rd, the ruling party All Progressive Congress(APC) had an emergency (caucus) meeting at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The decision of the party to televise the meeting on national television has got the ruling party receiving serious backlash from Nigerians.

What they are saying:

Why is the APC Caucus meeting showing on national tv? — Denge (@barnablastique) February 18, 2019

APC jittery like an opposition. Trying to appear as saints before electorates with their APC caucus meeting. Second session airing live. But we are voting @atiku Adios baba Buhari — #NigeriaDecides2019 ☂️ (@sexysleek001) February 18, 2019

What disgust I feel at Nigerians who yield themselves as tools in the hands of Satan to fast track their own doom. If only these blinded fellows could have a taste of what is to come. APC Caucus meeting having media coverage?! How phony can one get! — kaykay (@Danielkaykay) February 18, 2019