Politics, Trending

Was APC Right To Air Their Caucus Meeting On Live TV??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

Ahead of the 2019 Presidential election rescheduled for February 23rd, the ruling  party All Progressive Congress(APC) had an emergency (caucus) meeting at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The decision of the party to televise the meeting on national television has got the ruling party receiving serious backlash from Nigerians.

What they are saying:

 

You may also like

” What An Irresponsible President You Are” – Nigerians Say As They Fire Heavy Shots At Buhari Following His ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order

Duncan Mighty Has Moved On From Election Postponement – See What He Wants

This Photo Of Four Of Your Favourite Former BB Naija Housemates Would Melt Your Heart

Shehu Sani faults Buhari’s ‘snatchers of ballot boxes to pay with their life’ statement

Just In: Aisha Buhari’s new controversial message to Buhari stirs serious concerns

Video: Snatch ballot boxes and get shot – Buhari

Snatch ballot boxes at the expense of your life – Buhari

Give Inec chairman, same second chance you give your favourite English or Spanish league clubs, when they’re thrashed

YouTube Ranks Union Bank’s Enabling Success Commercial Most Watched Nigerian Ad of 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *