Watch!!! Buhari’s apology to Nigerians who travelled from various parts because of elections

The new date for the presidential and National assembly elections may only be a few days away but Nigerians are still recovering from the effect of last Saturday’s postponement.

The Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC had abruptly postponed the February 16th elections just a few hours to commencement ‘because of logistics’.

In his reaction, while speaking to a group of journalists at the State House, President Muhammadu Buhari faulted INEC for claiming to be ready, even till the last minute then shockingly postpones the elections on election day.

The President also noted that everything that INEC requested for, in order to properly carry out the elections were made available to them – Buhari, on his part apologised to Nigerians especially those who travelled miles at their own expense in order to be closer to their polling units areas.

See video as shared by the government of Nigeria