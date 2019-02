Singer Davido is showing us his romantic side this Valentine’s day and we are here for it.

The father of two serenaded his woman Chef Chioma with some music by an instrumentalist and so many other gifts to include cake, wine, chocolates, and more.

Sharing the video online, Davido wrote;

I get time sha ??? Happy Valentines @thechefchi IT IS THE CHI THERE!! ?? u said bring dollars they brought Bounty ? still her fave tho ?

