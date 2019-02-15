Politics, Trending

Watch video of Saraki asking Kwarans to vote Buhari

Director General of the Peoples Democratic Council, presidential campaign organization, Bukola Saraki has come under fire after be asked Nigerians to give 90% votes to Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Saraki, Nigeria’s senate president said this on Thursday in Ilorin, Kwara while addressing supporters of his party. While speaking in Yoruba, Saraki is heard telling his party supporters to give Buhari 90% of their votes before he quickly corrected himself, and said Atiku Abunakar, his party’s presidential candidate.

However, a spokesperson of the senate president, Olu Onemola  has dismissed the claims that Saraki will endorse a ‘failed president’, adding that the video was doctored  by the APC.

For the second time in 3 days, the APC has doctored another campaign instrument — simply for the sake of pushing out propaganda. In what world would Saraki, the DG of Atiku’s campaign, who has seen first hand the incompetence of Buhari ask people to vote for a failed President?

Watch video

