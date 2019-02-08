We can never ever endorse APC OR PDP – Ezekwesili

Former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili may be having the most unpleasant of times at the moment and a lot on her plate to deal with.

The former minister of education had withdrawn from the 2019 presidential race, a little while ago because according to her, her party’s values were no longer in line with her core values – and wouldn’t want to compromise her integrity just so she could run for presidency.

While the drama continues after her withdrawal from the presidential race, with the ACPN threatening to drag her to court, if she doesn’t return their campaign funds – then another problem pops up.

Ezekwesili, had with the help of other people convened a Red Card Movement, RCM, with the mission to send the two major parties, All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP out of the political space for good – before she ever joined the presidential race.

However, in a shocking statement by the co-chair, Dr.Tony Akabuno, it said the RCM has decided to support Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential and vice presidential candidate of the PDP – a very sharp deviation from its vision and purpose.

Reacting via Twitter on Friday, Ezekwesili says the co-chair speaks for himself and not the entire movement and accused him of stealing the twitter handle of the movement.

She wrote:

The world should ask this fellow which other Co-Conveners from the 10 are with them on this perfidious and ignoble agenda? @RedCardMng has not and shall never endorse APCPDP.

The world should ask this fellow why he stole the Twitter Handle of @RedCardMng ?