Entertainment

We can not control what people do and behave to us – Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has for a very long time remained millions of people’s favorite.

The actress has now taken to social media to preach love advising everyone to learn to choose happiness instead of hate.

In her words;

”Sometimes we have no control over what happens to us. We can’t control what people say or do to us. What we can control is how we let it affect us and how we react to it. I choose JOY. Even thought it’s hard to believe or accept, God will never give us more than we can handle. Choose Joy and live a healthier life. If you choose anger and sadness, what will it change? The choice is yours. ”

You may also like

She has been very reckless since hitting the limelight – Jumoke Orisaguna’s baby daddy puts her on blast

2019 Brit Awards: See full list of winners

Nollywood actress Tayo Odueke aka Sindodo releases stunning images to celebrate her birthday

Regina Daniels Flaunts Boyfriend In New Photo

Tiwa Savage hails Reekado Banks on ‘new ish’

I Am Not Impressed By Money, Social Status Or Job Title – Toyin Abraham

Eniola Badmus Spotted Partying ”Really Hard” With Former Super Eagles Of Nigeria Striker, Obafemi Martins(Picture)

#NigeriaDecides# Voting For The Same Candidate Who Have Been Failing Over The Years Is Like Manchester United Bringing Back David Moyes To Manage The Team, Does It Make Sense???- Eldee

Omoni Oboli Looks Stunning In A Rare Picture(Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *