We can not control what people do and behave to us – Stella Damasus

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has for a very long time remained millions of people’s favorite.

The actress has now taken to social media to preach love advising everyone to learn to choose happiness instead of hate.

In her words;

”Sometimes we have no control over what happens to us. We can’t control what people say or do to us. What we can control is how we let it affect us and how we react to it. I choose JOY. Even thought it’s hard to believe or accept, God will never give us more than we can handle. Choose Joy and live a healthier life. If you choose anger and sadness, what will it change? The choice is yours. ”