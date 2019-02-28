We can’t wait to meet Atiku in court – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the party has no problem, meeting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in court.

Atiku had blatantly rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential election, saying it is the worst the nation has seen in the last 30 years.

However, Oshiomhole said the former vice president had from the word go, “made up his mind that unless he wins, the election is not free and fair and it is only free and fair if he is returned as the candidate”, while speaking on Thursday in a press conference.

“You cannot possibly deny anyone the right to challenge the outcome of an election however free and fair… like myself when I believed I was cheated out.”

“If you have cause to dispute the outcome of an election, the only lawful way open to you is to go to court.

“So, we hope and we are looking forward to meeting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in court and the facts will be laid bare but if I might dare him, we might also choose to cross-petition.”