Sports, Trending

We Need Callum Hudson When We Clash With Manchester City On Sunday – Fans

Chelsea football club secured passage to the round of 16 in Europa league after beating Swedish side 3-0 today to take their aggregate score to 5-1. The Blues fans have been singing the praise of teenage sensation, Callum Hudson, who was a torn in the flesh of their opponents during the encounter.

Fans and football lovers have been calling for the inclusion of the teenage sensation, Hudson, who scored the last goal during the clash today – when they take on Manchester city in the league cup on Sunday.

What they are saying:

You may also like

”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

”If you want to be made useless in life join APC” – Nigerians Say As They Roast Desmond Elliot For Commissioning A Toilet Project

EFCC to storm my house in search of Atiku’s election money – Fayose cries out

Amaechi went into shock and was placed on drip all night when Buhari picked Osinbajo as running mate in 2019

Less Than 2 Days To The Presidential Election, PDP loses Another Bigwig To APC

#NigeriaDecides: I see no reason to resign – INEC Chairman

#Nigeria Decides: Let me assure you, we are going to win – Atiku

Empire actor, Jussie Smollett arrested over false attack report, temporarily in jail

Just In: Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina Lead as INEC Releases list of all registered voters and PVCs collected nationwide (photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *