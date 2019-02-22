We Need Callum Hudson When We Clash With Manchester City On Sunday – Fans

Chelsea football club secured passage to the round of 16 in Europa league after beating Swedish side 3-0 today to take their aggregate score to 5-1. The Blues fans have been singing the praise of teenage sensation, Callum Hudson, who was a torn in the flesh of their opponents during the encounter.

Fans and football lovers have been calling for the inclusion of the teenage sensation, Hudson, who scored the last goal during the clash today – when they take on Manchester city in the league cup on Sunday.

What they are saying:

HUDSON-ODOI! Pop bottles, ladies & gents! The CHOsen One has scored. — Alex Silverberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 21, 2019