” What An Irresponsible President You Are” – Nigerians Say As They Fire Heavy Shots At Buhari Following His ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that anybody caught trying to a snatch ballot box during the 2019 presidential election slated for 18th February be shot at sight, Nigerians have been on social media reacting.

He made this declaration during the All Progressive Congress (APC) emergency (Caucus) meeting which took place at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, today 18th February.

What they are saying:

Trust our security agencies to go on rampage now. Order is from above.

What an irresponsible president you are @MBuhari .

They will go on a shooting spree during this election because the president is a heartless dictator that doesn't know what tolerance is. #APCJungleJustice — Francisca®️🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@AtusiubaOkwy) February 18, 2019

The interpretation of Buhari's statement is that uniform men can shoot to kill civilians while civilians can also have a mob action on uniform men, all at an alleged instance of snatching ballot box. This is presidential call for anarchy must be resisted. #APCJungleJustice — Alhaji Table Breaker (@yemi_adebowale) February 18, 2019

We are in a democratic dispensation, the president ordering shoot at sight is appalling.

There is nothing democratic about a president that incites violence. We have laws and institutions to manage such offenders. Why is APC language only, kill, kill,kill?#ApcJungleJustice — Francisca®️🇳🇬🇱🇷 (@AtusiubaOkwy) February 18, 2019