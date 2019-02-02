What Atiku Said After Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crash Landed Would Make You Proud As A Nigerian

Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the news that vice president Yemi Osinbajo was involved in a helicopter accident today.
Atiku took to his twitter handle to react by revealing how happy he is to hear that there was no casualty of any sort.
What he said:
Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation. -AAhttps://t.co/N7mMjRbigq
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 2, 2019