Politics, Trending

What Atiku Told Me About The Presidential Election – FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has shared that he met with the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, today, 29th February and they discussed the just concluded Presidential elections.

Fani Kayode who spoke through his Twitter handle revealed that the election is far from over as the former Vice President is already preparing to take the matter to the court of law.

He said:

You may also like

Nigerians Roast Oshiomole For Saying Atiku Is Not Destined To Be Nigeria’s President

2 Reasons Why Atiku Is Not Destined For Presidency – Oshiomole

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After A Retired Air Vice Marshal Bagged 7 Years Imprisonment For Money Laundering

O to ge Lagos: Just like Saraki, Lagosians want to end Tinubu’s dynasty

Reno Omokri Advises Politicians To Look For Investment Opportunities So As To Stop Depending On National Treasury

“Buhari Likely to Dissolve Cabinet Before Inaugration” – Femi Adesina

On Atiku going to court: After being scammed by politicians, clerics, traditional groups, etc, its the turn of lawyers – presidency

Buhari’s Second Term: What Nigerians Are Saying Over Video Of Obasanjo Jetting Out Of Nigeria Emerged Is A Must Read

See Reno Omokri’s powerful advise to politicians that lost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *