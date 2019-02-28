What Atiku Told Me About The Presidential Election – FFK

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has shared that he met with the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, today, 29th February and they discussed the just concluded Presidential elections.

Fani Kayode who spoke through his Twitter handle revealed that the election is far from over as the former Vice President is already preparing to take the matter to the court of law.

He said: