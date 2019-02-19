What Comedian, Frank Donga, Said Following Buhari’s Directive That Any Body That Tries To Hijack Ballot Boxes Be Ruthlessly Dealt With Is A Must Read

Popular Nigerian actor and comedian, Kunle Idowu, simply known and addressed as Frank Donga has reacted to president Muhammadu Buhari’s to security agencies to be ruthless to anyone who try to snatch ballot boxes in the forthcoming elections.
Frank Donga reacting via his twitter handle said the President’s choice of word were wrong and should not be used against the people in a public forum.W
He said:
At this point. I’d say “pray for Nigeria”🙏🏻😓 There are words a leader should NEVER use against the people in a public forums. How did we get here?
— Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) February 18, 2019