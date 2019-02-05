What Davido Said After Atiku Pronounced Him As The Best Musician Is A Must Read(Video)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pronounced Davido as the current and reigning king of Nigerian music. The former vice president revealed that Fela used to be his favourite musician during his days but since his demise, he has stuck with Davido.

The elated singer then took to his twitter handle to react by saying ‘our incoming president knows wasupp’.

Video:

What Davido Said:

Our incoming President knows wassup!!!! @atiku God Bless you sir !! pic.twitter.com/cNzYq9Zngl — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 5, 2019

