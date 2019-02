It is sane to say that Incumbent President and All Progressive Congress(APC) presidential candidate,Muhammadu Buhari ,had a successful campaign rally at Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate’s, Atiku Abubkar, state today.

The rally which was done at Ribadu square Yola saw the residents of the state trope out in their numbers to cheer Buhari during the rally.

Could this crowd mean that Buhari would defeat Atiku at his state???

Pictures: