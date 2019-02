It is not a news again that 30 billion gang crooner, David Adeleke, simply known and addressed as Davido is a cheerful giver. The now trending gist on the social media scene is that he has gifted Mayorkun a $25,000 (N9million) diamond chain to mark his 50 million cumulative streams on tracks off his debut album.

Mayorkun who is also known as Mayor of Lagos was spotted rocking the 30 billion gang prototype chain and also dropped a comment on his Instagram page.

Picture:

What he said: